Amazon CEO invest $ 1 billion to bring small business online in India

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos is investing $ 1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, Reuters reported.
During his speech in New Delhi, Bezos also said that he felt the 21st century was becoming the Indian century.
“The dynamism, the energy ... the growth. This country has something special,” Bezos, who wore a blue-colored traditional Indian jacket, said to the audience which responded with cheers.
The company has already invested $ 5.5 billion in Indian and is considering the country as a key growth market.
Nevertheless, Bezos’s visit to India is overshadowed by large-scale protests against his company: small business owners accuse Amazon of pushing them out of the market with offers of very cheap goods and promoting big business on their platform. Amazon denies all allegations.