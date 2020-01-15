Lawyer: There is trend to attack activities of Armenia's ex-President Kocharyan supporters

YEREVAN. – There is a trend to attack the public activities of the supporters of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, and to reduce their activeness. Hovhannes Khudoyan, the legal defender of TV5 owner Armen Tavadyan and also one of Kocharyan's legal defenders, told this to reporters today.
"Mr. Tavadyan's work is in the media domain, this TV channel comes out as harsh opposition, criticizes the authorities, and much of the criticism relates to today's trials," the attorney said. “A blow is dealt with an apparent, unlawful criminal case on the owner of a television channel that causes discomfort, specifically; we see a trend here."
The lawyer also said Robert Kocharyan's supporters are targeted in a discriminatory way.
"Because we also see that such opposition is growing day by day," he added, in particular.
Armen Tavadyan has been arrested along the lines of the criminal case on Varuzhan Mkrtchyan, a supporter of Kocharyan, who is believed to have proposed a victim of the March 1 case to take back his testimony. He was detained on suspicion along the lines of the Criminal Code article on false testimony, false conclusion, bribe or coercion, or incorrect translation, and then arrested.