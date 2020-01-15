Armenia Constitutional Court President discusses Court-related events with Venice Commission head

President of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan today had a talk with President of the Council of Europe’s European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) Gianni Buquicchio and other officials of the Commission, as reported the news service of the Constitutional Court.
The events that have unfolded in the Constitutional Court following Buquicchio’s statement of October 29, 2019 and adoption of the Constitutional Law “On making supplements to the Constitutional Law “On the Constitutional Court”” envisaging the “early retirement mechanism” were thoroughly discussed during the conversation.