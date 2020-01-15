Armenian Republican Party Vice-President on PM's and army general's health conditions

On the background of news about the sharp deterioration of the health of hero of Artsakh and army general Manvel Grigoryan and his life-threatening complications, the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reports that “the Prime Minister is perfectly healthy and has no health problem”. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Of course, it is necessary to wish everyone health, but at least be a little tactful at this moment in time.

You might as well have written the following: the executioner is healthy, while the victim is in the reanimation unit…

I wish the army general health and strength,” he stated.