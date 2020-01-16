Armenia Republican Maternity Hospital director to woman protester: I haven't talked to you

After the trial over the case of director of the Republican Maternity Hospital of Armenia Razmik Abrahamyan and ex-deputy minister of healthcare Arsen Davtyan today, women protesters claiming that they had been unlawfully deprived of their children, approached Abrahamyan and started asking him where their children were.
Abrahamyan barely managed to exit the court with the help of his attorney and relatives.
Abrahamyan wished one of the women, Haykuhi Khachatryan health and added that God would punish those sponsoring her, after which Haykuhi Khachatryan told Abrahamyan that he had offered her money. In response, Abrahamyan said he hadn’t talked to Haykuhi Khachatryan, and one of Abrahamyan’s relatives said all this is defamation.