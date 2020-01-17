Pentagon receives new request from Trump's administration for border wall construction

The Pentagon received a new request from the Trump administration for the construction of approximately 435 km of fencing on the US border with Mexico. The White House also asked the military to evaluate the cost and feasibility of this construction, said senior official of Defense Department.

The Pentagon’s message could provoke the Congressional Democrats, who oppose Donald Trump’s efforts to spend billions of dollars on defense, to fulfill his promise in 2016 and build a wall on the border with Mexico, Voice of America reported.

A source said the Pentagon would consider the administration’s request for nearly another two weeks. He added that previous requests by the Ministry of Homeland Security regarding the construction of the fence were only partially satisfied by the Pentagon.