House collapses as result of explosion in Armenia village

A close to 130-square-meter house collapsed result of this morning’s explosion in Zar village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province.
It turned out that the roof of the adjoining house, the glass of the living room door, and the windows of another adjacent were also damaged in the blast.
Residents of the home, Grisha (born in 1934) and Knar (born in 1936) H., were taken to Abovyan town hospital where medics said they are in critical condition.
As reported earlier, today, at 8:35am, the 911 service received a call that a house had collapsed as a result of an explosion in Zar village of Kotayk Province.