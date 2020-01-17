News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
House collapses as result of explosion in Armenia village
House collapses as result of explosion in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A close to 130-square-meter house collapsed result of this morning’s explosion in Zar village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province.

It turned out that the roof of the adjoining house, the glass of the living room door, and the windows of another adjacent were also damaged in the blast.

Residents of the home, Grisha (born in 1934) and Knar (born in 1936) H., were taken to Abovyan town hospital where medics said they are in critical condition.

As reported earlier, today, at 8:35am, the 911 service received a call that a house had collapsed as a result of an explosion in Zar village of Kotayk Province.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Ombudsman: Cases of death in penitentiary institution poorly investigated
"There are positive changes, but, nevertheless, there are a lot of systemic problems...
 Armenia Ombudsman says ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's health further deteriorated on day of his release from custody
Tatoyan added that they will continue to keep the issue in their focus…
 Armenia soldier has road accident in Kotayk, there are injured
The car he was driving turned upside down…
 Explosion in Armenia village, there are injured
The house has collapsed…
 US sentences 2 Iranian men to prison for spying
An FBI investigation found that both men had been...
 Russia citizens apprehended at Shirak Airport in Gyumri
Their pre-trial measure is a signature to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos