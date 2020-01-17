Armenian ruling party's faction head on closure of maternity hospitals

The members of the My Step faction of the National Assembly were satisfied with the response that Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan gave in regard to the closure of maternity hospitals. This is what head of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts told reporters today.

When journalists asked why Arsen Torosyan was attending the meeting of the My Step faction with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Makunts said she had personally invited Torosyan.

“By the faction’s charter, board members and anyone, for that matter, can attend meetings at the invitation of the head or secretary of the faction,” she said.

When asked if she was concerned about the fact that maternity hospitals are going to be closed in a couple of regions of Armenia, Makunts said the following: “The members of the faction had a meeting with Arsen Torosyan, who thoroughly presented the policy and the field-related specialists’ attitude. The policy is going to benefit those who are expecting children. The members of the faction were satisfied with the minister’s response.”