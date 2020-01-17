News
Armenia ex-official’s attorneys release statement
Armenia ex-official’s attorneys release statement
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The attorneys of Gagik Khachatryan, former Minister of Finance and former Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, have issued a statement today.

They said in the statement that on January 17, an article was published in Zamanak newspaper alleging that Yerevan Mall and Ucom companies were owned by Khachatryan and they were acquired through state funds.

The Khachatryan’s attorneys argue that this article is entirely defamatory.

They have petitioned to Zhamanak demanding to immediately publish a refutation on the website and in the next issue of the newspaper.

At the same time, the attorneys inform that relevant materials are being prepared to initiate litigation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
