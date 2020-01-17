News
Friday
January 17
Armenian ex-NSS head body taken out by ambulance
Armenian ex-NSS head body taken out by ambulance
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The body of the former director of the Armenian National Security Service, Georgi Kutoyan, has just been taken out by ambulance.

As reported earlier, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead today in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound. 

According to the Hraparak daily, when the police entered the apartment, they found an empty brandy bottle next to the corpse, as well as Kutoyan's personal pistol. The shot was fired from that very weapon, and in the mouth. Kutoyan was 39 years old, married, and had a 4-year-old child.
