Trump to have meetings in Davos
Trump to have meetings in Davos
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump, who is leaving for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum, will meet with the leaders of several foreign countries in Switzerland, reports Voice of America, citing the White House.

Trump will meet with President of Iraq Barham Saleh, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, President of Switzerland Simoneta Somaruga and head of the regional government of Kurdistan Neshirvan Barzani.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that Trump intends to meet with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
