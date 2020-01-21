PMs of EEU countries to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Almaty

On January 31, the heads of governments of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will attend the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Commission in Almaty, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry’s press release, the session will be attended by the heads of governments of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Moldova (with status of observer), as well as the chairperson of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

“The session will be held in narrow and wide formats. There are 12 issues on the agenda that are related to trade and economic cooperation between the member states, expansion of reciprocal trade, elimination of obstacles, as well as enhancement of the potential for integration in different sectors of economy,” the press release reads.

On the same day, the participants will attend the Digital Future of Global Economy international forum.