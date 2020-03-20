Etchmiadzin coronavirus case is example of criminal negligence, Armenian MP says

YEREVAN. – The coronavirus infection case in Etchmiadzin is a vivid example of a criminal negligence, deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan said during parliament’s emergency debate on Friday.
“We have to take into account that the law is also a preventive measure. Mr. Petrosyan, you mentioned criminal negligence, the Etchmiadzin case is a vivid example. The woman thought she had cured herself and that she posed no danger to anyone, she went to an engagement party based on her assumption, and I do not think that she kissed and hugged her guests intentionally. I do not think that the woman supposed she could infect anyone during her son’s engagement party,” Simonyan said.
Deputy speaker added that the proposals brought by Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia groups are acceptable, and there is much to change in the draft bill.
“We will use our time and will work together to make some corrections,” he said, adding that the government is ready to review the item on 5-year imprisonment for breaching quarantine or self-isolation.
The Armenian parliament approved in the first reading the amendments offering punishment for quarantine and self-isolation violators.