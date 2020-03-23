News
Armenia healthcare minister: None of 194 coronavirus patients in grave or extremely grave condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

During today’s session chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the members of the commission coordinating the activities for prevention of the spread of coronavirus in Armenia reported on the course of activities being implemented for prevention.

The members of the commission also stated that they are currently taking steps to import new batches of tests and face masks.

Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan emphasized that the prevention of coronavirus in Armenia is under control and that the government is entirely focused on preventive measures.

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan added that there are no patients in grave or extremely grave conditions among the 194 people infected with the coronavirus and that they are all in satisfactory condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն
