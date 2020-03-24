News
Tuesday
March 24
News
Iran extends leave for prisoners until April 19 due to coronavirus
Iran extends leave for prisoners until April 19 due to coronavirus
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has declared that Iran has extended the leave for prisoners until April 19 due to the coronavirus situation, reports TASS.

He also stated that it is impossible to inspect passengers by checking their temperatures since this causes big traffic jams.

On February 19, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran reported the first cases of coronavirus, and based on the latest official statistics, 23,049 people have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 1,812 have died.
