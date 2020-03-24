News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian official: Employer can dismiss coronavirus infected employee after 140 days
Armenian official: Employer can dismiss coronavirus infected employee after 140 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The employer can dismiss an employee due to a long illness, including due to infection with the coronavirus, if he did not come to work within 140 days, Head of Labor and Employment Department at Ministry Labor and Social Affairs Jora Sargsyan told reporters on Tuesday.

He explained that this is not an obligation assigned to the employer, but only a right that he can use. 

“Until that time, if an employee submits a certificate of temporary incapacity, the employer cannot terminate the deal on his own initiative,” he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US may become next center of coronavirus pandemic, WHO says
They [the US] have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity...
 Hrazdan mayor reports a coronavirus case
The resident of Hrazdan is at Nork infectious diseases hospital...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun submits proposals on state of emergency
“They are related to emergency management...
 Armenian minister: Introduction of distance learning system inspired students
“The introduction of distance learning system does not cause problems from a technological point of view…
 Turkish health minister reports number of coronavirus cases
According to Cumhuriyet, Fahrettin Koca has stressed that on...
 Elon Musk donates ventilators to California to help treat coronavirus patients
Elon Musk, who owns Tesla and SpaceX, has purchased...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos