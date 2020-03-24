Armenian official: Employer can dismiss coronavirus infected employee after 140 days

The employer can dismiss an employee due to a long illness, including due to infection with the coronavirus, if he did not come to work within 140 days, Head of Labor and Employment Department at Ministry Labor and Social Affairs Jora Sargsyan told reporters on Tuesday.

He explained that this is not an obligation assigned to the employer, but only a right that he can use.

“Until that time, if an employee submits a certificate of temporary incapacity, the employer cannot terminate the deal on his own initiative,” he noted.