News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Angela Merkel is well, her spokesperson says
Angela Merkel is well, her spokesperson says
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is well and is working from home where she is self-isolated after contacting her doctor who tested positive for coronavirus, her spokesperson Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

“She is doing her work, as I said previously, from home, she is in constant close contact with all members of the cabinet and her staff and she is also conducting international discussions from home,” he said.

Merkel would undergo a series of coronavirus tests, her first test was negative, Reuters reported.

 

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Coronavirus patients having mild symptoms will be treated at home, Armenian minister says
“They will be isolated in hotels or at home...
 Jelena Milosevic to President: Armenia to receive several artificial respiration devices
In the situation created as a result of the spread of the...
 Another 2 patients recover from coronavirus in Armenia
Eighteen people have recovered from coronavirus...
 Armenian education ministry has summed up results of first week of distance learning
According to Harutyunyan, based on the information received...
 PM: There is nobody working per diem in Armenia
For the past year-and-a-half, we have been asking people to...
 Armenian minister: Service providers to provide free Internet to schoolchildren for online lessons
According to the minister, the Parliament of Armenia will...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos