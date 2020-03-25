Angela Merkel is well, her spokesperson says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is well and is working from home where she is self-isolated after contacting her doctor who tested positive for coronavirus, her spokesperson Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

“She is doing her work, as I said previously, from home, she is in constant close contact with all members of the cabinet and her staff and she is also conducting international discussions from home,” he said.

Merkel would undergo a series of coronavirus tests, her first test was negative, Reuters reported.