Liga.net: Ukraine President declares that country will close state border on March 27

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that the country will close its state border and end all passenger transportation starting from March 27, reports Liga.net.
The President recalled that he had called on citizens of Ukraine to return to the country quickly two weeks ago. According to him, most citizens returned on their own, and the government helped over 80,000 Ukrainians return via planes, trains and buses.
He stated that the government has to take care of each and every Ukrainian and assured that the government won’t forget about any Ukrainian stranded in a foreign country.