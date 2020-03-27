Armenian defense ministry: 2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN. – Two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.
After three servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, 32 military personnel of the same military unit, who were not involved in combat missions, were tested for coronavirus. Five more tests were taken later.
“As a result of testing, two more military personnel tested positive for coronavirus, in 35 other cases the tests were negative. The confirmed cases are interconnected with the primary case registered in this military unit. The servicemen are hospitalized, they are in satisfactory condition. Both soldiers were previously isolated. None of the infected soldiers has pneumonia, one of them has a mild fever, and the other four have no symptoms,” Stepanyan said.
All those having close contacts with the soldiers were isolated, the spokesperson for the defense ministry said.
The defense ministry said they would provide further information on the fight against the virus and called to follow the official reports.