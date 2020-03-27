News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian defense ministry: 2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus
Armenian defense ministry: 2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

After three servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, 32 military personnel of the same military unit, who were not involved in combat missions, were tested for coronavirus. Five more tests were taken later.

“As a result of testing, two more military personnel tested positive for coronavirus, in 35 other cases the tests were negative. The confirmed cases are interconnected with the primary case registered in this military unit. The servicemen are hospitalized, they are in satisfactory condition. Both soldiers were previously isolated. None of the infected soldiers has pneumonia, one of them has a mild fever, and the other four have no symptoms,” Stepanyan said.

All those having close contacts with the soldiers were isolated, the spokesperson for the defense ministry said.

The defense ministry said they would provide further information on the fight against the virus and called to follow the official reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Commandant bans intraregional, interregional and interstate passenger transport
This ban is included in the list of temporary restrictions that...
 Artsakh presidential candidate canceling pre-election meetings
The pre-election headquarters of presidential candidate of the...
 Russia suspends all regular and charter flights
The government urged Armenian nationals to contact the air company immediately...
 23 Armenia citizens transported from Georgia
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia today posted an announcement stating...
 Suspension of Armenia-China deal on mutual visa exemption to be extended
China decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals...
 Twitter: UK health secretary tests positive for coronavirus
“Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos