Armenian official: Whole point of restrictions on transport is to prevent spread of coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The whole point of the restrictions is to make sure people have less contact with each other and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This is what Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Armen Simonyan told reporters today and recalled that the transport of more than two persons in a car had also been prohibited.

The deputy minister dodged a question about the logic behind the restrictions on the members of one family. He focused on the transport of people in taxis and explained that a passenger can sit as far as possible from the driver, but this is impossible in the case of two passengers.

From March 16 to April 14, Armenia is in a state of emergency to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
