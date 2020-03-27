Twitter: UK health secretary tests positive for coronavirus

UK health secretary Matt Hancock tweeted he had tested positive for coronavirus.
“Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives," he said.
UK PM Boris Johnson has earlier revealed his positive result for coronavirus.
