RIA Novosti: Kazakhstan’s ruling party suspends primaries

Kazakhstan’s ruling party Nur Otan will hold primaries after situation over coronavirus becomes more stable, ex-president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said.
Kazakhstan has confirmed 191 coronavirus cases, one of the patients died. The state of emergency has been imposed since March 16, quarantine measures have been declared in Nur-Sultan and Almaty since March 19.
The party planned to hold primaries from March 30 to May 16, later on the date was postponed to April 15, RIA Novosti reported. However, Nazarbayev said the primaries will be postponed until the situation is completely stabilized.