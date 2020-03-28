Tasnim: Iran allocates 20% of annual budget to fight coronavirus

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said 20% of the country’s annual budget has been allocated for the fight against the coronavirus, adding that the health system is strong and well-equipped despite the country being under the foreign sanctions.

“It might be surprising for the world (to see) how a country under sanctions has managed to have well-equipped hospitals and spirited medics and nurses”, he said.

Authorities have ordered weeks-long closure of schools and universities while banning gatherings and religious events across the country, Tasnim agency reported.

On Friday, the Health Ministry said the total number of coronavirus infections in the country reached 32,332.