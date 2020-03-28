News
Saturday
March 28
News
Saturday
March 28
Taliban refuses to negotiate with team announced by Afghan government
The radical Taliban movement will refuse to negotiate with a team announced by the Afghan government, said Zabuhullah Mujahid, spokesman for the movement.

According to the spokesman, the group would not negotiate with the team as it was not selected in a way that included “all Afghan factions,” Reuters reported.

Earlier, the government announced the gathering of a negotiation team, which was rated by the US special envoy in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad as "inclusive."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with the representative of the political office of the Taliban radical movement and Taliban's chief negotiator, Mullah Baradar in Doha.

They discussed the implementation of the agreement and the exchange of prisoners, said the movement’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid.

According to him, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accompanied by his delegation, held a long meeting with the head of the political office of the Islamic Emirate, Mullah Mullah Baradar and his delegation, RIA Novosti reported.

Pompeo confirmed that the withdrawal of US troops will continue in accordance with the established deadlines, as discussed earlier.
