News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 29
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
AP: UN donates 250,000 face masks to New York
AP: UN donates 250,000 face masks to New York
Region:World News
Theme: Society

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the donation of 250,000 face masks to New York, AP reported

The masks have been transferred from UN warehouses to New York, which was the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

“These masks, in surplus to United Nations requirements, will be given to the medical professionals in New York City who have been working courageously, selflessly, and tirelessly in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the boroughs in the hope that they play some small role in saving lives,” he said.

According to him, the UN and the organization’s US mission are working with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office to guarantee the immediate delivery of masks to the city’s medical facilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
BBC News: Trump says he is considering quarantine on New York
"We'd like to see [it] quarantined because it's a hotspot…
The Guardian: Coronavirus death toll in Italy exceeds 10,000
While the number of confirmed cases is more than 90,000…
 The Guardian: UK secretary on Scotland has COVID-19 symptoms
Jack is the third cabinet member who has been isolated now…
BBC: COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1 thousand in UK
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK was 17,089.
 Fox News: Trump signs order allowing Pentagon to engage ex-military in fighting coronavirus
"Today the President signed an Executive Order authorizing Secretary Esper…
 Armenian PM: We’ve been very actively working with Georgia, Russia to regulate trucks movement
The PM expressed confidence that as a result of intensive work…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos