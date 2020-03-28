AP: UN donates 250,000 face masks to New York

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the donation of 250,000 face masks to New York, AP reported.
The masks have been transferred from UN warehouses to New York, which was the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the US.
“These masks, in surplus to United Nations requirements, will be given to the medical professionals in New York City who have been working courageously, selflessly, and tirelessly in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the boroughs in the hope that they play some small role in saving lives,” he said.
According to him, the UN and the organization’s US mission are working with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office to guarantee the immediate delivery of masks to the city’s medical facilities.