2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France

Two Armenian young men handed over gloves and masks to help people in overcoming the spread of the coronavirus.

They were captured by cameras when the reporters were shooting police officers who applauded medical staff of the hospital in Clamart, France.

Young people said they had bought masks, gloves and food to hand it over to those in need.

“This is the least thing we can do, unfortunately,” one of them said.

The men refused to reveal their names, but said they are of Armenian origin.

“This our mentality,” one of them said.