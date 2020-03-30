News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France
2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents


Two Armenian young men handed over gloves and masks to help people in overcoming the spread of the coronavirus.

They were captured by cameras when the reporters were shooting police officers who applauded medical staff of the hospital in Clamart, France.

Young people said they had bought masks, gloves and food to hand it over to those in need.

“This is the least thing we can do, unfortunately,” one of them said.

The men refused to reveal their names, but said they are of Armenian origin.

“This our mentality,” one of them said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation
They also touched upon certain issues related to...
 Armenia PM's visit to Gyumri postponed for indefinite period
Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan...
 Police institute case regarding citizen beaten after talking about Armenian woman infected with coronavirus
The Police reported that the criminal case has been...
 Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil
They exchanged views on the state of the global oil market...
 Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown
Citizens won’t be able to leave their homes...
 Regional governor: Armenia's Ararat Province has 85 confirmed coronavirus cases
The regional governor urged to follow safety rules, not...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos