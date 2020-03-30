Armenia MOD Spokesperson: 2 wounded servicemen being transferred to Yerevan

The two wounded servicemen are in stable condition and their lives aren’t at risk. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page today, adding that the servicemen are currently being transferred to Yerevan since this is the approach adopted by the Military-Medical Department of the Armed Forces of Armenia and wishing the servicemen health.
As reported earlier, today at around 7 p.m. Azerbaijan made an attempt of sabotage penetration in the direction of the Armenian military posts of the Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province. Thanks to the operations of the Armenian border guard troops, the adversary was thrown back, and the information about the casualties is being specified.
The Armenian side doesn’t have casualties, and only two servicemen received slight injuries as a result of the operations. The adversary also targeted the Baghanis and Voskevan villlages of Armenia, and a young resident of Voskevan was injured during the shootings. The young resident is currently being transferred to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan.