Newspaper: 2 Armenia MPs whose first coronavirus test was positive were removed from delegation

Bright Armenia Party: Bills don't guarantee that people's lives can be saved

Karabakh President on not postponing elections due to coronavirus: That decision was conscious, well-founded

Presidential candidate Vitali Balasanyan says he voted for Artsakh's security, justice (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM and Belarus President discuss gas prices and situation with viruses

Armenian government withdraws draft bill banning autopsy on deceased coronavirus patients

Presidential candidate Ashot Ghoulyan: I voted for democratic future of Artsakh

Armenia legislature fails to pass amendments to law on state of emergency

Armenia’s ex-president conveys condolences to Levon Aronian

Artsakh presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan: I voted for our country and our future

Armenian MFA spokesperson on Azerbaijani sabotage: No justification for such actions

2 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia's Tavush province

MFA has information on only one Armenian citizen abroad testing positive for COVID-19

Phone conversations will not be wiretapped in Armenia during state of emergency due to coronavirus

Armenian MFA: China expresses readiness to assist in fight against coronavirus

Over 50 Armenian nationals remain in Turkey, official says

Armenia confirms 50 new coronavirus cases bringing total to 532

MFA: Nearly 600 Armenian citizens remain abroad

Armenia healthcare system to soon receive new equipment in fight against coronavirus

Armenia President: Rest in peace, dear Arianne! Be strong, dear Levon!

Artsakh MFA: Ankara’s stance obviously contradicts the position of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen

Armenian ombudsman decries government-proposed bill offering to track contacts using cell phone data

Artsakh elections: Voter turnout at 24.9% as of 11am

PM on Aronian wife's death: She was a good friend of Armenia

Deputy PM: Special flight conducted to transport 68 students of Kolkata seminary, their teachers to Armenia

Armenia MFA: Turkey's statement on Artsakh elections is another expression of hostile policy

Fox News: Pentagon announces death of 1st COVID-19 soldier

Reuters: Oil prices strengthen after Putin and Trump's phone talks

Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting in stable condition

Artsakh presidential candidate Hayk Khanumyan: I voted for real change

Armenia parliament continues special session

Armenian National Committee of America: Azerbaijan is willing to risk regional war during global pandemic

BBC News: Trump says US in good shape to meet coronavirus “peak” in country

Reuters: Amazon reports coronavirus infections at its 19 warehouses in the US

80,000 masks, 160,000 gloves to be provided to voters during Artsakh elections

Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting undergoes surgery

Newspaper: 2 Armenia MPs whose first coronavirus test was positive were removed from delegation

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s turn to appear before parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Armenia MFA: We strongly condemn attempts of Azerbaijan to escalate situation on border

Presidential, parliamentary elections kick off in Karabakh

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Armenian health minister on condition of 2 coronavirus-infected patients in critical condition

Armenia Defense Ministry issues statement on military incident at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Van Gogh's painting stolen from Dutch museum

Armenia MOD Spokesperson: 2 wounded servicemen being transferred to Yerevan

Armenian teen wounded in Voskevan being transferred to hospital in Yerevan

Armenia Commandant bans operation of some Yerevan supermarkets for 6 hours

Azerbaijan bombards Armenia's Koti

Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation

Armenia ex-justice minister in Artsakh to observe nationwide elections

14-year-old Armenian receives chest injury, in stable condition

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan makes attempt of sabotage penetration, 2 servicemen wounded

Young Armenian wounded from gunshot fired by Azerbaijan

3 Armenian servicemen wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshots

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission chairperson receives Armenia MPs

Armenia PM's visit to Gyumri postponed for indefinite period

The Netherlands considers Armenia a safe country of origin

Azerbaijani troops bombard Armenia's Baghanis

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee reports March 31 flights

Police institute case regarding citizen beaten after talking about Armenian woman infected with coronavirus

Armenian state commission for competition protection: Petrol is cheaper in Armenia than in Georgia

Armenia 2nd President's attorney files appeal

3 die in Armenia of COVID and 482 infected, EU to assist 3,000 vulnerable households in Armenia, 30.03.20 digest

Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil

776 Artsakh nationals to vote in Armenia

Armenian parliament’s committee to consider candidacy for CB head

2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France

Armenian medical center: 13-year-old girl from Gyumri already feeling better

Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown

Regional governor: Armenia's Ararat Province has 85 confirmed coronavirus cases

Ukraine's Ambassador to Armenia may be recalled

Coronavirus caused $134 million damage to Armenia’s tourism industry in Q1

Armenian economy minister meets with representatives of processing companies

Armenian MP asks where victims of coronavirus will be kept before burial

All polling stations in Artsakh are being sanitized (VIDEO)

Earthquake hits area near Karvachar, felt with Magnitude 3 in village

Young man throws himself off bridge in Yerevan

Georgia Today: Georgia declares curfew

Armenian MP: People infected with coronavirus are not criminals

Trump: Coronavirus to peak ‘around Easter’

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan sends condolences on Patrick Devedjian's untimely death

Trump says Saudi Arabia and Russia both ‘went crazy’

Armenian MP gets tested for coronavirus

Armenia President discusses coronavirus situation with India Ambassador via video call

Armenia President sends letter to China counterpart on progress in fight against coronavirus

Armenia state tourism committee urges hotel business to cooperate in fight against COVID-19

One dollar goes beyond AMD 500 in Armenia

Central election commission: Number of voters in Karabakh has increased as of January 1

NYP: New Yorkers could face up-to $500 fine for refusing to practice social distancing

The Mirror: Elderly couple married for 65 years die from coronavirus on same day

First Armenia online university platform is launched

Armenian MPs approve several scandalous legislative initiatives submitted by government

Armenia parliament speaker: Our 2 colleagues initially tested positive for coronavirus

Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry presents details about grant contest for prevention of coronavirus

Opposition Bright Armenia party: Why is ruling force talking via Viber, WhatsApp inside country?

Armenian government proposes not to perform autopsy of citizens died from COVID-19

Deputy PM: Armenia not ruling out talks over revision of formula for natural gas imported from Russia

Armenia official: Difficulties at Upper Lars border checkpoint have nothing to do with relations with Russia

Armenian specialist: Data collection during phone calls is good tool from perspective of political oversight

Armenia parliament majority: Sometimes we are under total oversight because of our behavior

Armenian MP slams bill submitted by government