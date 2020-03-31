Newspaper: 2 Armenia MPs whose first coronavirus test was positive were removed from delegation

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: After testing [for coronavirus] the NA [National Assembly] delegation leaving for Artsakh [to monitor Tuesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections there], there were rumors that the test was positive for two deputies of [the majority] My Step [faction], and those rumors had caused panic among the deputies.
After that, a group of [opposition] PAP deputies rushed to Nairi Medical Center to take a coronavirus test.
Everyone's test was negative.
As for the two infected people, during the day [NA speaker] Ararat Mirzoyan announced that they had undergone the test for the second time, the results were negative.
But the two deputies whose first test was positive were removed from the delegation.