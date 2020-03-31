News
BBC News: Trump says US in good shape to meet coronavirus “peak” in country
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President Donald Trump has said the US will be in "a very good shape" in terms of the number of ventilators available by the time the coronavirus outbreak peaks in the country, BBC News reported.

The president said at least 10 US companies were now making the medical devices, and some might be exported.

Speaking at Monday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House, Trump said: "We have now 10 companies at least making the ventilators, and we say go ahead because, honestly, other countries - they'll never be able to do it."

Asked whether there would be enough ventilators for all patients in the US who needed them during a predicted peak in infections in two weeks' time, Trump responded: "I think we going to be in a very good shape."

He said more than a million Americans had been tested for the virus, "more than any other country by far. Not even close."

And he added that he should be congratulated on his administration's progress in fighting the virus.

Trump said "challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days," but that social distancing could save more than a million American lives.

"We will have a great victory," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
