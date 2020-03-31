News
Tuesday
March 31
News
Tuesday
March 31
Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting in stable condition
Armenia child wounded by Azerbaijan shooting in stable condition
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The child in Voskevan Province of Armenia’s Tavush Province, who was wounded by the adversary’s shooting, is in stable condition, has no complaints, and life is not at risk danger. Gevorg Derdzyan, the spokesperson Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center (MC) in Yerevan, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"[The child] is at the intensive care unit of Sourb Astvatsamayr MC. Doctors do not see the need for a second operation at this time.

The child had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, the necessary first aid was provided on site. Surgery was performed at Noyemberyan medical center.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
