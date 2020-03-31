News
Armenian parliament to consider amendments to Law on Medical Services to Population?
Armenian parliament to consider amendments to Law on Medical Services to Population?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian parliament is on a break. The deputies of the My Step faction are waiting for their fellow deputies of the Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions to arrive.

At the government’s initiative, the parliament is holding a special session today.

There is only one item on the agenda, and that is the adoption of the bill on making amendments to the Law on Medical Services to the Population.

The Government of Armenia had recalled the bill on amendments to the Law on Medical Services to the Population for further consideration. The bill envisages a ban on autopsy of those who have died from the coronavirus and was approved in the first reading yesterday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
