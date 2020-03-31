News
Media Advocate initiative addresses Armenia PM's spokesperson
Media Advocate initiative addresses Armenia PM's spokesperson
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Editor-in-chief of AntiFake.am Astghik Matevosyan has sounded the alarm that the questions that AntiFake.am had sent online weren’t read during Commandant Tigran Avinyan’s press conference, as reported on the Facebook page of Media Advocate initiative.

“Hraparak.am online newspaper also faced this problem. Hraparak.am had addressed a couple of questions to Tigran Avinyan. One of the questions was related to the situation in Charentsavan town and other towns with problems, and the other questions were about showing support to socially disadvantaged families, but the Prime Minister’s spokesperson hadn’t read those questions.

Editor-in-chief of Lurer.com Nelly Avetisyan stated that the spokesperson had noticed her questions, but hadn’t read them.

Media Advocate initiative urges Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan to not distinguish between the questions of presses and work with everyone under the same principle,” the initiative’s statement reads.
