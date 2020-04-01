News
Wednesday
April 01
News
Armenia President signs controversial package of laws
Armenia President signs controversial package of laws
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, has signed the laws on addenda to the Law on Legal Regime of State of Emergency and on an addendum to the Law on Electronic Communication, which the National Assembly has passed on Tuesday evening.

“Although the laws provide for significant restrictions on human rights, the President signed them bearing in mind that these restrictions shall be applied by the Government as exclusive measures and only during the period of the state of emergency,” the respective statement reads, in particular. “Therefore, the main precondition for the application of the laws and the sole aim shall be the saving of human life and the protection of public health.

Restrictions on the protection of personal data, the inviolability of the private and family life, the rights to freedom and secrecy of communication shall be exercised by the competent authorities with the sole purpose of ensuring the abovementioned goals and with all responsibility."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
