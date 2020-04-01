News
Xinhua: 9 UN employees in Geneva test positive for COVID-19
Xinhua: 9 UN employees in Geneva test positive for COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Nine UN employees in Geneva have tested positive for COVID-19, Xinhua reported referring to Alessandra Vellucci, director of the UN Information Service in Geneva.

In her letter to UN-accredited journalists in Geneva, Vellucci noted further information will not be provided at this time to respect the confidentiality of the patients, but "all precautionary measures have been taken.”

"The United Nations is working closely with the Government of Switzerland and the World Health Organization on prevention and preparedness in the country," she noted.

Vellucci has earlier said that 78 UN staff members globally have contracted coronavirus.

The International Labor Organization, the World Trade Organization as well as the World Health Organization have all reported COVID-19 cases among their staff members.
