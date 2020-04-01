Tasnim: Iran urges US forces to leave Iraq

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi made a statement regarding the US military presence and steps in Iraq, Tasnim reported.

“While the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the international community are emphasizing the need for halting the tension-creating and warmongering measures amid the outbreak of coronavirus, these (US) moves are against the official and announced will of the Iraqi government, Parliament and people, would create tensions, and could steer the regional situation towards instability and catastrophic conditions,” he warned.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman called on the US military to respect the Iraqi government and people, leave the country and stop creating tension in the region.