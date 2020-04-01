News
Wednesday
April 01
News
Armenian, Israeli specialists to hold video conference devoted to COVID-19
Armenian, Israeli specialists to hold video conference devoted to COVID-19
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

In accordance with the agreement reached during phone talks with President of Israel Reuven Rivlin on March 22, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today held phone talks with Director of the International Relations Division at the Ministry of Health of Israel, Israel’s coordinator for COVID-19, Dr. Asher Shalmon.

Dr. Shalmon provided details about the steps that Israel has taken to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

During the phone talks, the parties discussed Israel’s possible assistance to Armenia and specified Armenia’s needs.

President Sarkissian and Dr. Shalmon agreed that Armenia and Israel will soon organize a video conference for specialists from both countries to specify concrete directions for future cooperation and take actions.

During the phone talks, President Sarkissian also touched upon the steps that are being taken for development of medical engineering in Armenia and the possible cooperation with Israel in this sector.
