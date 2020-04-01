Putin simplifies registration of Russian oil products export to Armenia

Reuters: Japan to ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries due to coronavirus

Armenian TV station owner's attorney files petition to postpone trial

Armenia Commandant bans 5 businesses' operation for 6 hours

Newsgeorgia.ge: Georgia reports 117 coronavirus cases, one of patients is from Armenia

Alarm: Artsakh presidential candidates' supporters beating each other up

Armenia citizens in Artsakh have until April 2 to return

Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province reports coronavirus case

BBC: FIFPro says Belarus football carrying on 'not comprehendible'

Armenia 3rd President attends Requiem Service for Arianne Caoili

Armenia MFA issues statement on presidential and parliamentary elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

Interfax: Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated

RIA Novosti: Putin signs law giving government power to establish emergency situation regime

Karabakh Ministry of Health: 2 Artsakh citizens from Armenia have been isolated

Armenian police, National Security Service officers controlling movement of people and vehicles

Armenian political scientist on statement issued by Canada Embassy in Turkey

Kadirov gets tested for coronavirus

Armenia PM posts video devoted to medical workers battling coronavirus

Canadian Embassy in Turkey: Canada doesn't recognize elections held in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to new social support programs

Karabakh MFA issues statement on March 31 national elections

Armenia Commandant's Office holds regular session

571 COVID-19 cases in Armenia and 4 deaths, update on Artsakh elections, 01.04.20 digest

Patient, 89, dies of COVID-19 in Armenia

IAEA ships equipment to over 40 states to help detect COVID-19

UEFA postpones June's national team clashes

Armenia suspends work of several business entities for 6 hours

Reuters: Bulgaria plans to extend emergency for a month

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on elections and democracy in Karabakh

Shots occur Armenia’s Etchmiadzin

Rustam Makhmudyan appointed judge of Armenia’s administrative court

Information for Artsakh citizens in Armenia and wishing to return

Putin simplifies registration of Russian oil products export to Armenia

Armenia President holding remote conversations with Armenian scholars, scientists and cultural figures

TMZ: Kylie and Kris Jenner teaming up with COTY to produce hand sanitizers for hospitals in Southern California

Reuters: European Commission proposes a short work day scheme to avoid lay-offs amid epidemic

Instagram: Alisson Becker's Quarantine effect

Armenia PM's wife surprises boy wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshot and girl exposed to violence in Gyumri

Bright Armenia Party: Karabakh recorded very high voter turnout

Reuters: Calls to gender violence helpline rise sharply during lockdown in Spain

Victoria Beckham shares new photos for Vogue cover

Armenian MP: Armenia guarantor of Karabakh people's right to expression of free will

Man, 28, subjected to violence at Yerevan police station is arrested for 2 months

Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with CSTO Secretary-General

Reuters: Germany plans to allocate EUR 2 billion to support startups during COVID-19 crisis

Armenian, Israeli specialists to hold video conference devoted to COVID-19

Artsakh President receives Armenia TV and Radio Commission delegation

Armenian opera theater's singer dies

Armenia Ombudsman congratulates Assyrian community on occasion of Kha b-Nisan

My Step Alliance: Elections in Karabakh can be assessed positively

Dollar still rising in Armenia

La Gazzetta dello Sport: Ibrahimovic to leave Milan

Armenia nuclear plant implementing measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

Armenia MP: Good news for businesses!

Twitter: Idris Elba tweets on his health after testing positive for COVID-19

Karabakh presidential candidate: I'm ready to cooperate with everyone

Champions League and Europa League finals may be held without spectators

Paruyr Hayrikyan: I was amazed at the Armenian authorities' careless attitude towards COVID-19

Armenia President signs several laws

Karabakh presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan on problems caused by coronavirus: It is extreme situation

Tasnim: Iran urges US forces to leave Iraq

Artsakh presidential candidate on an incident linked to a close person at a polling station

Kylian Mbappe intends to sue company for using his photos in ads

Court to examine Armenia ex-President Kocharyan attorney’s lawsuit against National Security Service

CSTO Secretary-General expresses concern over incident at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian official: Certain types of micro-businesses won't be able to receive government support

Manchester United and Chelsea to compete for Barcelona defender

Model Chrissy Teigen celebrates 10th anniversary of her implants

Civil.ge: Georgian government decides to finance March, April, May utility bills for citizens

Trump says he is ready to help resolve Saudi-Russian oil-price war

5 political forces to be represented in new parliament of Artsakh

Central election commission: Artsakh presidential runoff voting will be held on April 14

Forbes: Russia records slowdown in growth of new COVID-19 cases

Armenia attorney: This locationing tool should have been used when country's leadership was campaigning

Fabregas names top 2 coaches he works with

BBC: Star Wars actor dies from coronavirus

At least 8 killed, including 6 children, in Afghan roadside blast

Presidential runoff to be held in Karabakh

COVID-19 data from worldometers.info: 861,113 infected, 42,385 deaths, 178,560 recovered

Gazprom Armenia plans to increase natural gas price for consumers by 36%

LA Times: Glendale has 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Armenia President holds phone talk with renowned scientist Yousef Babikian

BBC News: UN chief says COVID-19 is the greatest test since World War Two

Artsakh parliamentary election preliminary results without Martakert Region data announced

Artsakh presidential election preliminary results without Martakert Region data announced

Serena Williams tries Armenian brandy

Independent: Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urge US to lift sanctions on Iran

Xinhua: 9 UN employees in Geneva test positive for COVID-19

PM congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia

Yerevan subway is closed

CNN: Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies of COVID-19 complications

NBC: Kim Kardashian does not know what to do with children during self-isolation

Tractor overturns in Armenia village, driver dies on the spot

Which political forces will win seats in Artsakh parliament?

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 571 in Armenia

Paul Pogba may stay in Manchester United

Congressman Pallone calls for expanded US military assistance to Armenia

Karabakh presidential election preliminary results on hand from 2 regions

Newspaper: Natural gas price to rise considerably in Armenia?

Instagram: British Kim Kardashian to punish coronavirus with tempting figure (PHOTOS)

Armenia President signs controversial package of laws