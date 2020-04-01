News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Putin simplifies registration of Russian oil products export to Armenia
Putin simplifies registration of Russian oil products export to Armenia
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified a protocol to an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Armenia on cooperation in the supply of natural gas, oil products, and rough diamonds, RIA Novosti reported.

The protocol, signed in Moscow in October 2019, simplifies the processing of oil products’ exports of Russian to Armenia, canceling the temporary periodic customs declaration when exporting from Russia to Armenia automobile gasoline with an octane rating of less than 95, diesel fuel, jet fuel, heavy oil, and petroleum liquid paraffin.

The federal law was adopted by the State Duma on March 19 and approved by the Federation Council on March 25.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos