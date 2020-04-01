Putin simplifies registration of Russian oil products export to Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified a protocol to an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Armenia on cooperation in the supply of natural gas, oil products, and rough diamonds, RIA Novosti reported.
The protocol, signed in Moscow in October 2019, simplifies the processing of oil products’ exports of Russian to Armenia, canceling the temporary periodic customs declaration when exporting from Russia to Armenia automobile gasoline with an octane rating of less than 95, diesel fuel, jet fuel, heavy oil, and petroleum liquid paraffin.
The federal law was adopted by the State Duma on March 19 and approved by the Federation Council on March 25.