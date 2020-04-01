Interfax: Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated

During a video consultation with government officials, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated that the coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated, reports Interfax.
According to Putin, 3,300,000 people are under quarantine, 1,777 people are undergoing checkups, and 292,740 people are self-isolated. He added that most citizens of Russia abroad are returning to Russia and assumed that it’s hard for them to receive medical aid in their respective countries of residence.