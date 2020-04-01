News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Interfax: Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated
Interfax: Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

During a video consultation with government officials, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated that the coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated, reports Interfax.

According to Putin, 3,300,000 people are under quarantine, 1,777 people are undergoing checkups, and 292,740 people are self-isolated. He added that most citizens of Russia abroad are returning to Russia and assumed that it’s hard for them to receive medical aid in their respective countries of residence.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: Japan to ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries due to coronavirus
Japan will ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone...
 Newsgeorgia.ge: Georgia reports 117 coronavirus cases, one of patients is from Armenia
According to Novosti Georgia, twenty-three people have recovered from...
 Armenia citizens in Artsakh have until April 2 to return
The Armenian Unified Information Center today issued an...
 Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province reports coronavirus case
The regional governor also asked everyone to...
 RIA Novosti: Putin signs law giving government power to establish emergency situation regime
During the emergency situation, the government can set...
 Karabakh Ministry of Health: 2 Artsakh citizens from Armenia have been isolated
To avoid fake and unverified news, once again, the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos