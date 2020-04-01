Newsgeorgia.ge: Georgia reports 117 coronavirus cases, one of patients is from Armenia

As on April 1, Georgia has confirmed 117 coronavirus cases, as reported on the Georgian government’s stopcov.ge.

According to Novosti Georgia, twenty-three people have recovered from the coronavirus, two foreigners infected with COVID-19 have left Georgia, and doctors are currently following 92 patients.

In addition, 5,783 citizens are under quarantine, and 301 citizens are under doctors’ supervision.

Director of Tbilisi Infection Hospital Marina Ezugbaya commented on the new coronavirus cases for journalists and said the following:

“This evening, two new cases were detected. One of the patients is at our hospital and is from Armenia. The patient is not in critical condition. The second patient, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will be brought from Batumi. The patient is a ten-year-old child and is escorted by a parent. The parent hasn’t tested positive for coronavirus yet.”