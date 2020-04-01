News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newsgeorgia.ge: Georgia reports 117 coronavirus cases, one of patients is from Armenia
Newsgeorgia.ge: Georgia reports 117 coronavirus cases, one of patients is from Armenia
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

As on April 1, Georgia has confirmed 117 coronavirus cases, as reported on the Georgian government’s stopcov.ge.

According to Novosti Georgia, twenty-three people have recovered from the coronavirus, two foreigners infected with COVID-19 have left Georgia, and doctors are currently following 92 patients.

In addition, 5,783 citizens are under quarantine, and 301 citizens are under doctors’ supervision.

Director of Tbilisi Infection Hospital Marina Ezugbaya commented on the new coronavirus cases for journalists and said the following:

“This evening, two new cases were detected. One of the patients is at our hospital and is from Armenia. The patient is not in critical condition. The second patient, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will be brought from Batumi. The patient is a ten-year-old child and is escorted by a parent. The parent hasn’t tested positive for coronavirus yet.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: Japan to ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries due to coronavirus
Japan will ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone...
 Armenia citizens in Artsakh have until April 2 to return
The Armenian Unified Information Center today issued an...
 Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province reports coronavirus case
The regional governor also asked everyone to...
 Interfax: Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated
According to Putin, 3,300,000 people are under...
 RIA Novosti: Putin signs law giving government power to establish emergency situation regime
During the emergency situation, the government can set...
 Karabakh Ministry of Health: 2 Artsakh citizens from Armenia have been isolated
To avoid fake and unverified news, once again, the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos