Artsakh presidential candidate's spokesperson on clash of young people in Kashatagh region

Internet users are disseminating a video taken in Mush village of Kashatagh region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and certain users, including programs coordinator of the Union of Informed Citizens NGO Daniel Ioannisyan are presenting it as a clash between our political team and the supporters of one of the other presidential candidates. This is what presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page and particularly added the following:
“When I watched the video, it was clear to see that there is no political subtext, and it is simply a clash between a group of drunk young people.
My partisans from Mush village gave me reliable information and said the incident took place yesterday and the young people were not politically affiliated.
The police are dealing with the case, and according to our information, there is a relevant procedure.
Our team condemns any case of violence, no matter who it is. We also condemn any sabotage with a political subtext.
What is also condemnable is the working style of people who take advantage of their public or political position and try to allege a political figure or force, without specifying the facts and information. Don’t trick the people with your speculations and manipulations.”