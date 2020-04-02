News
Newspaper: Armenia authorities steadily reducing freedoms, rights in country
Newspaper: Armenia authorities steadily reducing freedoms, rights in country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Our authorities are steadily reducing democratic freedoms and rights in our country by taking advantage of the epidemic situation.

Meanwhile, various international organizations are urging not to back down from democracy and not to curtail civil rights and freedom of speech.

And UN experts have stated that the declarations of a state of emergency related to the Covid-19 outbreak should not serve as a basis for targeting certain groups, minorities, or individuals. It should not act to conceal repressive actions being carried out under the name of health care, or to suppress the work of human rights advocates.
