Lydian Armenia ex-employees' lawsuit against police is accepted for court proceedings

The Administrative Court of Armenia has accepted for proceedings the lawsuit filed by former Lydian Armenia employees against the police. The employees of Lydian Armenia informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They noted that they are unemployment and have been facing financial and social problems for the past two years.

To recall, Lydian Armenia employed about 300 about with an average monthly salary of 600,000 drams. But over the past two years, nearly $70 million in taxes have not been paid to the state budget from the Amulsar gold mine project, and these employees have been deprived of their overall salaries in excess of $6 million.