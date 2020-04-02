News
Thursday
April 02
News
EU to allocate €100 billion to keep people in jobs and businesses running
EU to allocate €100 billion to keep people in jobs and businesses running
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union will allocate €100 billion to keep people in jobs and businesses running, EU press service reported.

“In this coronavirus crisis, only the strongest of responses will do. We must use every means at our disposal. Every available euro in the EU budget will be redirected to address it, every rule will be eased to enable the funding to flow rapidly and effectively. With a new solidarity instrument, we will mobilise €100 billion to keep people in jobs and businesses running. With this, we are joining forces with Member States to save lives and protect livelihoods. This is European solidarity,” President von der Leyen said.
