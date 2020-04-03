At the April 6 press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, I was asked about the weapons. I said that our soldiers were fighting with the weapons of the [19]80s, which became a subject of speculation. Armenia's 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan told this in a documentary entitled "April of Victory," and devoted to the four-day war in April 2016.
"It became subject of speculation, but it was not interesting to those people why I was saying that," he noted. “The goal was very clear. I was addressing to the international community and saying, 'Although you have turned a blind eye to Azerbaijan's arming to the teeth, that they have spent billions [of dollars on purchasing weapons], our soldiers' stamina and professional abilities surpass the adversary, and ours have fulfilled their duties.'”
Sargsyan added that those people do not know that "weapons of the 1980s" does not mean old weapons, and he urged those people to ask military experts, who would confirm his words.