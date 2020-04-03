UNCTAD representative expresses willingness to update report on Armenia as soon as possible

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a video call with Director for Investment and Enterprise at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) James Zhan. The video call was part of the consultations that President Armen Sarkissian is holding with international partners to overcome the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sarkissian underlined the role of the UNCTAD in assessing the impact of the novel coronavirus on world economy.

Sarkissian recalled their meeting in August 2019 when he had recommended that the UNCTAD conduct an analysis in the context of global challenges and opportunities in the report on Armenia’s investment policy and added that his recommendation is more than current and relevant to the economies of all countries today during the coronavirus pandemic. He also stated that an update of the report on Armenia would be very important and valuable for Armenia.

Zhan stated that he fully agrees with the President in terms of expansion of international cooperation to overcome the economic consequences of COVID-19 and asked President Sarkissian to organize consultations with the members of the UNCTAD Panel of Eminent Persons for exchange of experience and information.

Zhan also expressed willingness to update the report on Armenia as soon as possible, and the parties reached an agreement to continue consultations over this and other issues in the weeks to come.