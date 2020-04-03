Karabakh army soldier dies, Armenia has 736 COVID-19 cases and 7 coronavirus deaths, 03.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 03.04.2020:
· Karabakh army soldier Garegin Babakekhyan, 20, died Friday under yet unknown circumstances, Artsakh MOD reported.
He has sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chin.
A criminal case has been filed on the charges of negligently causing a serviceman to commit suicide, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
An investigation is underway.
· The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has reached 736 in Armenia.
A total of 3,258 tests have come back negative, and 686 people are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 43 people have recovered, whereas 7 patients have died.
Only on Thursday, Armenia reported three deaths.
In the meantime, the number of COVID-19 infected globally has already exceeded 1 million. As before, the US tops the world in terms of COVID-19 infection, while Italy is the first in the number of deaths.
· The EU will provide EUR 51,000,000 to Armenia to fight against COVID-19 together, the EU mission in Armenia wrote on Facebook.
According to the statement, particularly, EUR 18,000,000 new funds plus EUR 33,000,000 redirected towards supplying medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs and business community, as well as social and humanitarian aid to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
· After receiving inpatient treatment, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan was transferred back to Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary Friday morning, his lawyers informed.
According to them, doctors have recorded dynamics in his health, but have stated that Kocharyan needs constant medical supervision and further treatment.
According to his lawyers, under such circumstances, Kocharyan's current health does not allow him to be held in the penitentiary, whose staff has not yet been tested for COVID-19.
· A 12-year-old boy has committed suicide Thursday by hanging himself in Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, said police spokesperson Zarzand Gabrielyan.
“The father and mother are contract servicepersons; they were in the workplace at the time,” Sotk mayor Hakob Avetyan told Sputnik Armenia. “They have three sons; the deceased was the eldest son."