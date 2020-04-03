News
Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan returns to prison
Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan returns to prison
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – After receiving inpatient treatment at Erebouni Medical Center, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan was transferred back to Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary Friday morning, his lawyers informed.

According to them, doctors have recorded dynamics in his health, but have stated that Kocharyan needs constant medical supervision and further treatment.

His legal team is currently discussing the appropriateness of transferring Robert Kocharyan back to the penitentiary and the safety of his health under the current coronavirus epidemic.

His lawyers find that under such circumstances, Kocharyan's current health does not allow him to be held in the penitentiary, whose staff has not yet been tested for the coronavirus.
