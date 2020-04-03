Coronavirus confirmed in husband and son of woman, 59, who died in Armenia village

Embassy in Russia taking steps to organize stranded Armenia citizens’ return

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to donate $ 100 million to food banks of America

Karabakh army soldier, 20, dies under yet unknown circumstances

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Those people don’t know that "weapons of the 1980s" doesn’t mean old weapons

Fire breaks out in Armenia’s Ararat

Business Insider: The risk of conflict between the US and Iran is still very real amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Car hits girl, 20, in Yerevan

World Bank allocates $3mn to Armenia in fight against coronavirus

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 736 in Armenia

History Museum of Armenia among top 10 CIS museums of history, culture

Australia MP “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan for tweet on Artsakh

Minister of Health: Total number of people in Armenia recovered from coronavirus has reached 43

CNN: Trump takes another coronavirus test

Newspaper: Coronavirus patients in Armenia give inaccurate information to Ministry of Health

Newspaper: Why does Gazprom want to raise natural gas prices in Armenia?

Newspaper: Armenia authorities want to do away with bonus system in Electoral Code

Newspaper: Risk of constitutional crisis brewing in Karabakh

COVID-19 death toll in Armenia reaches 7

Hetq.am: 6 of COVID-19 affected and isolated people from Armenian city are ambulance doctors

Another Armenian citizen dies of COVID-19 at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital

Armenia MFA reminds citizens about Upper Lars checkpoint

Worldometers: More than 1,000,000 coronavirus cases worldwide

Media Advocate initiative on information policy of Armenia Commandant's Office during state of emergency

Armenia Embassy in Russia comments on situation concerning citizens stranded at Moscow airport

Armenian village shop owner addresses PM, complains about being fined during state of emergency

Citizens isolated in Karabakh test negative for COVID-19

Armenia FM tweets about 4th anniversary of Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenian photojournalist transferred to hospital

Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands postponed

European Commission head apologizes to Italy

Iran FM responds to threats from Trump

Armenia Embassy in Russia: Everything is being done to help citizens

Cross-stone to be placed during Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands

Karabakh MFA issues statement on 4th anniversary of April aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan

Armenian parliamentary speaker on Azerbaijan's recent attack

EU to provide EUR 51,000,000 to Armenia to fight against COVID-19

April war starts this day 4 years ago, Armenia confirms 663 COVID-19 cases, 02.04.20 digest

Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center spokesperson: Doctors preparing for tomorrow

AP: Iranian parliament speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia PM holds consultation devoted to social-economic issues and investment proposals

Armenian parliamentary speaker on Gazprom Armenia submitting bid to raise natural gas tariff

Ararat Mirzoyan: Citizens also have to participate in prevention of spread of COVID-19

Armenia Shirak Province reports 8 coronavirus cases

AMD 856 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19

Armenia's Gyumri to receive 10,000 surgical masks from China's Hainan in 10 days

European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy addresses Josep Borrell

Mehr: Iran ready to export COVID-19 test kits

Trump: Saudi Arabia, Russia to announce reduction in oil production by 10 million barrels

Armenia Parliament Speaker: Deputies ready for extraordinary sessions

Armenian official: Unregistered employees may be paid for actually worked hours

Armenian minister: Registered benefits recipients cannot receive support for new measures

Fox News: Veteran, 104, recovers from COVID-19 in US

The Moscow Times: Vladimir Putin announced an extension of the nationwide “non-working week” until April 30

Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina

Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia Security Council Secretary pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War

AFP: Israeli health minister tests positive for COVID-19, Netanyahu quarantined again

Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

EU to allocate €100 billion to keep people in jobs and businesses running

Minister of health: Yerevan infectious disease hospital module is ready (VIDEO)

European partners congratulate Republican Party of Armenia on 30th anniversary

Russian MFA spokesperson urges parties to Karabakh conflict to exercise restraint

Armenia health minister on coronavirus: There is point when we will say it’s no longer possible to go after any new case

Karabakh President visits Talish village, convenes consultation with Defense Army command staff

Armenia PM's wife pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenian citizens get stuck at Moscow airport as flights canceled

Armenia MOD: Those in quarantine at Monte Melkonian military college have left

Dollar drops after long-time “climb” in Armenia

Coronavirus patient who died at Yerevan infectious disease hospital was 68-year-old man

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia President signs several laws

Central bank forecasts 0.7% economic growth in Armenia for 2020

Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers spokesperson: Country might declare state of emergency

Armenian Embassy in UAE collects contact details of compatriots wishing to return to their homeland

Ex-detachment commander on Four-Day Artsakh War and Armenian army

Armenian ruling party MP on rumors about import ban and shortage of food

Coronavirus patient, 68, dies at Yerevan infectious disease hospital

Armenia President has telephone conversation with Dr. Eric Esrailian

Armenia community residents’ houses are damaged by shots fired by Azerbaijan army

Armenia health minister on placement of beds at sports/concerts complex

Armenia chess grandmaster Levon Aronian's wife is laid to rest (PHOTOS)

IRNA: Number of COVID-19 cases in Iran reaches 50,468

Armenia official: One of very severe coronavirus patients is young

Daily Mail: Police shot dead 13-year-old boy in Kenya for quarantine violation

Armenia minister of health: New carriers of coronavirus are found among truck drivers

Embassy in Armenia advises Russia citizens to make use of Yerevan-Sochi flight on Friday

NYT: About 2 million guns sold in US in March amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lydian Armenia ex-employees' lawsuit against police is accepted for court proceedings

Minister of health: Coronavirus peak in Armenia can be any time

Armenian health minister: Number of coronavirus-infected health workers is increasing

Number of COVID-19 infected in Azerbaijan increases

Armenia’s Pashinyan urges people not to be so calm about coronavirus situation

Minister: Theoretically, all Armenian citizens can pass COVID-19 test

Armenian justice ministry: 5 employees of Vardashen penitentiary test positive for COVID-19

Armenia PM: Budget revenues increased 16.5% in first quarter of this year

RIA Novosti: 771 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day

Armenia minister of health: There are new coronavirus cases brought from outside

ABC: Philippine President threatens to execute quarantine violators

Armenia premier on Karabakh voting: High-quality elections have taken place