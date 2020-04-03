News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 736 in Armenia
Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 736 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday 11am, a total of 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Thursday, 663 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.

Overall, 736 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Friday morning.

A total of 3,258 tests have come back negative, and 686 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 43 people have recovered, whereas 7 patients have died in Armenia from the coronavirus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Coronavirus confirmed in husband and son of woman, 59, who died in Armenia village
The mayor of Alapars told Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Embassy in Russia taking steps to organize stranded Armenia citizens’ return
Of those who have been stranded in Moscow Domodedovo Airport due to the cancelation of their flight back to Armenia...
 World Bank allocates $3mn to Armenia in fight against coronavirus
To address the country’s urgent needs for equipment and supplies needed for the intensive care of people with a confirmed novel coronavirus…
 Minister of Health: Total number of people in Armenia recovered from coronavirus has reached 43
Ten more citizens have recovered...
 Newspaper: Coronavirus patients in Armenia give inaccurate information to Ministry of Health
These 30 people are confirmed, hospitalized patients receiving treatment…
 COVID-19 death toll in Armenia reaches 7
This is the third COVID-19 death today...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos