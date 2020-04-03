Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 736 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday 11am, a total of 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Thursday, 663 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.
Overall, 736 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Friday morning.
A total of 3,258 tests have come back negative, and 686 people are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 43 people have recovered, whereas 7 patients have died in Armenia from the coronavirus.