EU to provide EUR 51,000,000 to Armenia to fight against COVID-19
EU to provide EUR 51,000,000 to Armenia to fight against COVID-19
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The European Union has issued the following statement:

“The European Union will provide EUR 51,000,000 to Armenia to fight against COVID-19 together. Particularly, EUR 18,000,000 new funds plus EUR 33,000,000 redirected towards supplying medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

More is yet to come through access to important regional banking facilities and further restructuring of projects.”
Հայերեն
