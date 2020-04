The number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia’s Lori province has reached 8, the governor Andrei Ghukasyan wrote on his Facebook.

He noted that one person has already recovered and was discharged.

“All people who previously had contact with the infected were found and isolated,” the governor noted, urging citizens to stay at home to prevent the spread of possible threats.

There are 736 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia. A total of 43 patients recovered and the death toll has reached seven.